A Grantham volunteer will be giving a "little treat" to people across the area this Christmas.

Rob Dixon, who is known for his continuous fundraising efforts, has allocated £560 from a fundraising night he held to purchase 20 vouchers from Finkins, Finkin Street, and The Royal Queen, Belton Lane, which will be for a two-course lunch.

Alongside the help of several friends, Rob will be deciding who he will present the vouchers to.

Rob said: "With the help of several friends' advice, I will present these vouchers in the next two weeks to those I feel deserve them and are really in need of some good news and a little treat for what has been a tough year.

"These will be a mixture of people, maybe elderly, maybe young, maybe lonely, maybe vulnerable or maybe they help local people out.

"Maybe they are a veteran, who knows. However, I already have several in mind."

Karen Middleton from Finkins and Sarah Harlock from The Royal Queen have supported Rob in this and provided the meal vouchers.

Rob wanted to say thank you to Karen and Sarah "so more people can receive a nice treat," he added.