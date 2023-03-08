A Grantham volunteer's appeal has raised money to replace a gazebo used by a charity after it was stolen.

Nean Asher, who runs Community Books in Welby Street, had a gazebo and her nine-year-old daughter's bike stolen from her shed at her property in Alford Street, Grantham.

Rob Dixon, a well-known volunteer in Grantham, put out an appeal on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday) to raise £220 to replace both of the items stolen and "within 90 minutes of putting out an appeal, the money was raised", said Rob.

James Laurie and his co-directors at JRL Brickworks donated £220.

Nigel Brocklebank, Steph Smith and Steven Smith and Thi Mong Hong all donated £10 each and Jonathan Saint, of Mortgages Designed by Jonathan Saint Ltd, donated £20.

Rob added: "Community Books has now been established 17 years in Grantham raising funds for many local charities and causes, so in my opinion it deserved support after the theft of the gazebo used at charity event and fairs."

Nean was "overwhelmed at the generosity" as she took to Facebook to thank the community.

She said: "There are some amazing people in our community.

"I am so used to giving that receiving is very unusual, but amazing.

"We are so grateful for this amazing generosity. Thank you so much Rob."

The extra £50 raised has been given to the BHive Community in Grantham where Nean's daughter will go down to pick a bike and Nean will pay the difference.