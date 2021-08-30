A group of volunteers and parents at a school completed a project last week to restore a rusty fence.

The project, concerning the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School, began in July after being started by Jeni Jones.

Jeni and her husband Steve were joined by volunteers from Alive Church and parents of pupils at the school as they completed the project.

Volunteers have completed the restoration of the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School. (50720826)

Jeni wanted to do something about the fence, which was in bad shape, with Jeni describing it as "horrible" and "rusty".

The group began by scraping any rust off each of the 67 panels that make up the fence, before starting to repaint it.

Jeni said: "Well, I’m thrilled to say that we have completed the fence!

"It has been an absolutely unbelievable project! We worked out it would have taken one person eight weeks, working full time every day, to paint the fence!

"We have had some absolutely amazing volunteers! One lad came via the Grantham journal article and became part of the family."

To celebrate everyone’s efforts in completing the project, Jeni and the rest of the volunteers are planning to have a picnic at Wyndham park on September 12.

Jeni added: "It’s been a massive effort! Our plan is to decorate it with some ribbons or something before school restarts!"