Twenty one volunteers from Grantham RiverCare helped collect litter in the River Witham and surrounding areas for their latest clean up.

Taking place last weekend, this was the group's 104th clean up in its sixteen years of existence.

RiverCare were joined by members of Lincolnshire Rivers Trust and Lincolnshire Co-op staff who are currently supporting the volunteer group as part of their ‘Co-op Community Champions’ scheme.

The Grantham RiverCare volunteers. (48256426)

This effort was part of the national ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign, which has seen thousands of like-minded individuals and groups pledge their time to litter pick.

This is converted into miles, with the campaign target of one million miles.

The final total has just been released, surpassing the nationwide target with a total of 1.16 million miles of litter picking.

A bike and shopping trolley were among the waste collected by volunteers. (48256422)

Split into four, the socially distanced groups of RiverCare volunteers worked from Bridge End Road down to Wyndham Park, one went into Queen Elizabeth Park, one collected litter from local roads and one team, known as 'The Wet Team' trawled the inaccessible parts of the river.

RiverCare co-leader, Ian Simmons,s aid: "As ever, the haul was spectacular with well over 200kg collected.

"This included some security fencing, shopping trolleys, scooters, bikes, a TV, laptop, folding chair and hundreds of 4” abrasive disks!

"In addition, along with the usual multitude of cigarette butts and confectionery wrappers, we collected 101 cans, 36 plastic bottles, 30 glass bottles and 18 single use masks. Pride of place goes to a 26-year-old crisp packet!

A 26-year-old bag of Quavers was collected. (48256431)

"The fruits of our labours this time was an afternoon tea and cake spread supplied by Paula."

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in our region by Anglian Water. Currently supporting 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.

Find out more by searching RiverCare Grantham on Facebook.