Volunteers completed their 112th river clean up over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 9, a group of 12 volunteers from Grantham RiverCare attended the session as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

This is a nationwide campaign where litter heroes across the country have pledged to collect almost 450,000 bags of litter over a 17 day period.

Some of the volunteers after completing the session (56146948)

The group's latest session targeted Old Wharf Road and Mow Beck, where 30 bags of litter were collected.

All of this rubbish had a total weight of 100kg, with items found including a 20 year old crisp packet, old tyres, Christmas lights, roller skates and an old telephone receiver with the dial.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers also supported the Rotary Club of Kesteven during their annual Easter duck race in Wyndham Park, catching all of the toy ducks as they flowed down the River Witham.

Two of the volunteers collecting litter (56146945)

RiverCare BeachCare is a Keep Britain Tidy project, which is supported in the region by Anglian Water.

It currently supports 50 local community groups to litter picks, acts of guardians of their local watercourse or beach and undertake citizen science projects.

A 20 year old crisp packet found during the clean up session (56146937)