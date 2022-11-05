A volunteer group that keeps the town tidy has marked its 18th birthday with another litter pick.

Twenty four volunteers met for Grantham RiverCare’s latest litter pick on Saturday October 28, the group’s 117th clean up of the River Witham and surrounding areas.

This month three teams tackled the consistent litter problem around town to celebrate the group's 18th anniversary.

Grantham RiverCare marked its 18th birthday on Saturday. (60411636)

One team worked from Bridge End Road towards Wyndham Park, one the roads surrounding the river including Park Road, Castlegate and the Welham Street flats and pathways.

The group's 'in the river' team, worked from Queen Elizabeth Park towards Wyndham Park, reaching the areas that the rest of the volunteers could not.

Despite the autumn leaves covering much of what may have been discarded, their efforts yielded 127 plastic and 72 glass bottles, 188 cans, two tyres, a traffic cone, a three metre length of steel hawser cable, a micro scooter, six shopping trollies and and nine sacks of general rubbish.

Volunteers were rewarded with home made sausage rolls, spiced apple cake and some delicious sweet potato soup.

RiverCare will be meeting again on November 26. Find the group on Facebook by searching ‘RiverCare Grantham’.

As an added extra, volunteers from RiverCare also helped Grantham Lions Club with their duck race on Sunday October 30, part of the Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular.

One of six shopping trolleys that was collected on the day. (60411627)

For more information, contact Ian Simmons (07950 000928) or David Martin (07739 864490).

Many objects were fished from the river. (60411620)

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in the region by Anglian Water.