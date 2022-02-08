Last year, the Grantham RiverCare volunteers spent 650 hours cleaning up and monitoring the town's stretch of the River Witham.

The group's 110th clean up session took place on Saturday, February 5, where another 19 volunteers spent the day at the river.

This included two 'dry' teams working back from Bridge End Road down, the Riverside and Dudley Road, and a 'wet' team working up from Harrowby Mill, through QE Park to Belton Lane.

Rivercare volunteers undertook their 110th clean up of the river. (54774924)

Six full bags of refuse and five bags of recyclable materials were collected from the session.

This included the usual items, such as drink containers, PPE masks, and confectionary wrappers, as well as a single metal mattress frame, a chair, a record deck from the Seventies, and a photo album.

Credit cards were also found and handed over to the police, as they may have been subject to a burglary.

Over the last three months, the group has worked in smaller teams and have rescued nine shopping trolleys from the river, cleared signs from estate agents and road works, and around 20kg of bread and bakery products.

The group's next two outings will be March 26 and April 9 as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

For more information, contact Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin at 07739 864490.