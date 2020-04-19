Grantham volunteers deliver hundreds of Easter eggs to children in lockdown
Published: 10:00, 19 April 2020
Two construction workers have been out delivering hundreds of eggs to children self-isolating in Grantham.
Danny Emms and Ian Haynes, who set up Grantham Care Packages to deliver food and essentials to the elderly and vulnerable in town, delivered 200 chocolate eggs to youngsters on Sunday.
Danny’s wife Emma has been co-ordinating the service.
