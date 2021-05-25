This month, Grantham RiverCare moved a little away from the River Witham, concentrating on the Mow Beck, one of the many tributaries that join the river around our town.

This was the volunteer group's 103rd clean up. They met on Old Wharf Road, where the Mow Beck flows beside the retail park and then under the town for a mile and a half before reappearing in Wyndham Park by the white bridge.

Three socially distanced groups went searching for litter upstream, in the steep gulley downstream, and one group picking litter from the bushes along the roadside.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers continued their work in the town. (47551407)

Some of this was quite unsavoury as parked lorries often decant their ‘waste’ into the vegetation.

The group expressed their thanks for the support given by Anglian Water and RiverCare for the delivery of a six foot long picker, which made light work of some of the more distant discarded items.

In just over an hour, the group of volunteers collected fifteen bags of litter, a suitcase and shopping basket, five car tyres, a game controller and several lengths of industrial hose.

A video game controller was picked up. (47551403)

Ian Simmons, Grantham RiverCare co-leader, said: "One of our concerns is that litter in this area will eventually make its way under the town and into the wider river system.

"It would appear that the shared rear delivery areas for the big stores - Currys PC World, Matalan, TK Maxx and Home Bargains - do not have sufficient safeguards in place to stop their packaging blowing into the Mow Beck.

"We plan to write to SKDC to highlight this as an issue. Perhaps a litter bin would help the area?

"LC Packaging, further up Old Wharf Road, should be commended as they had a spotless yard in comparison!"

A tyre retrieved from the waterway. (47551400)

RiverCare's 104th clean up will be held in June as part of the Great British Spring Clean when they will be joined by Lincolnshire Rivers Trust staff and volunteers as they return back to the riverside in town.

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in the region by Anglian Water. Currently they support 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.

Find out more on Facebook by searching ‘RiverCare Grantham’ or call Ian Simmons (07950 000928) or David Martin (07739 864490) .