Volunteers have been delivering weekly food packages to help those in need.

Homelessness charity Grantham Passage has organised and distributed packages to its clients for the last three weeks to ensure that no one goes hungry during lockdown.

The food parcels, delivered every Saturday, contain items that are tinned or dried, easy to prepare and can be heated, cooked or stored with access to very little facilities. So far, 159 food packages have been delivered to those in need across the town.