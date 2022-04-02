A primary school community came together to improve the wildlife and outdoor area on site.

Belmont Community Primary in Grantham was assisted by volunteers and pupils on their “Grounds Day” which took place on Saturday.

The Friends of Belmont School (FOBS) team, a group of parents and family members, have been raising funds for the project and were able to start the work they had planned for the area.

Belmont Community Primary in Grantham held a Grounds Day. (55796681)

Many helpers, young and old, lent a hand to redevelop the outdoor space, with plenty of tree surgery, digging and planting taking place throughout the day.

The work will benefit not only Belmont children but all their families and the wider community in the coming years through learning and as a space for garden workshops and clubs.

