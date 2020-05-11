Colsterworth volunteers make wonderful, wacky hospital scrubs
Published: 15:19, 11 May 2020
| Updated: 15:21, 11 May 2020
A small team of volunteers have been making scrubs of different eye-catching designs and colours for hospital staff.
Janet Clark, of Colsterworth, was keen to use her skills as a dressmaker to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said: “I wanted to do something to help the NHS. As a dressmaker, I always have lots a bits of material in my sewing room.
