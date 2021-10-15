RiverCare volunteers are urging people to repair, reuse and repurpose their broken or unused electronics to mark International E-waste Day.

Items including mobile phones, games cosoles and DVD players are among items pulled from the River Witham, Grantham, recently.

International e-waste day is marked every year on October 14 to raise awareness about the importance of recycling waste electrical items responsibly.

International Waste Day (52271316)

The event, organised by the WEEE Forum, an international association of non-profit and sector-mandated e-waste collection schemes, brings together e-waste stakeholders across the world to promote the correct treatment of waste electrical and electronic equipment to enable reuse and recycling.

Catherine Holborn from RiverCare, a Keep Britain Tidy and Anglian Water programme, said: “Volunteers from Grantham RiverCare work hard to clear all items from the local watercourses, and over the years have recovered several electrical items, including television sets, mobile phones, game sets and VCR players.

"Not only are these objects a danger to wildlife, but they have value when repaired, reused or repurposed rather than discarded in the river. We would encourage everyone to seek out ways to give their broken or unused electrical items a new lease of life.”