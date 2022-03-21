Belmont Community Primary in Grantham is appealing for volunteers to help with the re-development of its wildlife and outdoor area.

The Friends of Belmont School (FOBS) team have been raising funds for the project and are now able to start the work they have planned for the area. It will benefit not only Belmont children but all their families and the wider community in the coming years through learning and as a space for garden workshops and clubs.

Grounds Day at Belmont Community Primary School (55502749)

The FOBS team would like volunteers to come forward to help them with their Grounds Day, which will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10am until 2pm/3pm.

Anyone is welcome to join in. Whether you are a complete novice, experienced at DIY, or a garden enthusiast, there will be plenty of activities to engage in. Refreshments will be provided.

Donations of items for the outdoor space would be greatly welcomed, such as soil, outdoor wood paint, water plants, rocks, wooden edging rolls and hedging bushes. Also, the loan of equipment such as spades, rakes, paint brushes, gloves and wheelbarrows would be useful.

If you’d like to volunteer or help with a loan or donation, please contact the school office or email FOBS directly and register your interest. Contact: fobs@belmont.lincs.sch.uk

You can also volunteer by following this link: www.volunteersignup.org/TFQ3X