Volunteers are needed for an annual running event.

The Caythorpe Dash will once again take place this year on Sunday, March 26.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the site on Saturday, March 25, and support in the safety of the runners on the day of the races.

The Caythorpe Dash takes place twice every year, with the most recent in September 2022.

If anyone is willing to help, they should contact Kim Farr on 07983 714797, or Mel Hart on 07976 639626.