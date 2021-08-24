A plea has been made to volunteers to help complete a sensory garden which is being created at South Lincolnshire Blind Society in Grantham.

Jason Desmond, who is leading the Place2bee, a group for men with mental health problems set up with the blind society, says he is looking for tradesman and volunteers who will be able to help with the ground work for the garden to make it level and help provide ramp access. Work is also needed on a pond in the garden.

Jason said: "We need a ramp putting in for the wheelchair access and the blind so they will be able to go out into the garden. We are looking for someone to do the groundwork, to level it for laying slabs and stop blind people from falling. We have some raised bedding that needs rendering and cleaning up.

Volunteers are needed to help with the garden at the Blind Society. (50532583)

"Anyone with skills who is willing to give up some time to get this garden sorted, please contact us. We are looking at a DiY SOS project and getting the community together.

This is for all the community, this garden will help with mental health, and blind, deaf, autistic people and those with different disabilities in the community who are all welcome."

If you can help with the garden call Jason on 07707 148090 or call into the Blind Society office in Finkin Street.

Help is needed to complete the garden. (50532600)