A group of volunteers put on a Christmas party for older residents and special guests in a village.

A Christmas Tea Party was held in Ropsley Village Hall on Sunday, thanks to the hard work of village volunteers.

After the success of the Queens Platinum Jubilee tea party in Ropsley earlier this year, the same group of volunteers behind that event decided to organise a similar Christmas event for the older residents and special guests of Ropsley.

From left: Back row - Janet Thomas, Victoria Wright, Sue Cordon, Nicky Harrison, Gill Derbyshire, Sarah Trotter, Heather Charles. Front row - Nina Coffey and Anne Marshall. (61011307)

Those guests who were unable to attended received an afternoon tea in a box which included sandwiches, cake, nibbles, miniature bottle of whisky and a hand made cracker and gift.

These were delivered by the volunteers prior to the afternoon tea which started at 3pm in Ropsley Village Hall, who kindly allowed the party to be hosted.

The hall was decorated in a Christmas theme and was attended by 55 guests.

All smiles at the Ropsley Christmas party. (61011313)

Once the sandwiches cakes and drinks had been served, and crackers popped, party games and a light hearted quiz took place together with a free raffle for all to enjoy the complimentary entertainment. All the guests left with a small gift.

The Green Man Pub, Ropsley held a harvest festival auction earlier this year and the proceeds were donated to Ropsley School, St Peter’s Church and other community projects for 2023.

A portion of that money was also donated for a Christmas Tea Party that was held in Ropsley Village Hall on Sunday.

Table decorations at the Ropsley Christmas party. (61011310)

One of the volunteers, Sarah Trotter, said: "The event was very well attended and could not have taken place without the hard work and generosity of Phil and Leanne Docherty, landlord and lady of the Green Man, together with the willing volunteers of Ropsley who organised the event and waited on the tables.”

Sarah also praised the work of the other volunteers, including Elizabeth Barclay Mantle, who helped set up the day before, and Craig Coffey, who did the lights