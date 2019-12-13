Volunteers plant 150 trees to reconnect Grantham woodland

Volunteers planted 150 trees last Wednesday to help link together two of Grantham’s most popular visitor attractions.

The Woodland Trust and the National Trust are working together to open up the borders between Bellmount and Londonthorpe Wood, near Belton House.

The newly restored woodland is part of an overarching five-year project to reconnect Grantham to its historic landscape and will create a home for a wide range of wildlife, provide a space where people can connect with nature and reflect how the area would have looked like in the past.

Volunteers planted 150 trees as part of project to reconnect woodland. (23530756)

Phase one started last year when the first 150 trees were planted. The new trees will bring more diversity to the woodland, consisting largely of mature ash trees, and make it more resilient. This will also create a layer of shrubs, young trees and saplings, providing a new home for a variety of animal species.

The trees that were planted by volunteers from the National Trust and the Woodland Trust include field maples, hazels, wild cherries and hornbeams.

The conservation charities have also pledged to plant 1,000 trees in the area by 2023, which will benefit the local wildlife, as well as reducing air pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide emissions.

Sam Lewsey, ranger at Belton House, said: “We’re excited to begin the next phase of tree planting, which will reconnect Grantham with its historical and natural landscape.

“Planting got off to a great start last year and the new trees have established really well.

“Once complete, Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount Woods will provide a new wildlife haven, where species such as hedgehogs and woodpeckers can thrive and where local people can get back in touch with nature for decades to come.”

Heather Cook, project development officer at the Woodland Trust, added: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust.

“It is brilliant that more trees will be going into the ground to boost what already is an invaluable natural landscape.

“Each one of these trees will soak up CO2 and boost our fight against climate change.”

