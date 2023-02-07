Volunteers sought to plant trees in Grantham community field as part of improvement work

Volunteers are needed to help plant trees in a community field that is undergoing improvements.

Work is being done to improve the entrances on the former Blessed Hugh Moore School playing field.

So far, the entrance point between Scotney Drive and Windsor Drive has been improved and is “more accessible for all”, said Elvis Stooke, a member of the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council.

The improved entrance between Scotney Drive and Windsor Drive. Photo: Elvis Stooke (62303334)

He added: “So far I feel the progress is going in the right direction, however it was slow to begin with but things are now moving on swiftly.

“I can now see a clear vision of what we wanted from the start all coming together.”

Elvis, alongside the rest of the parish council, is now appealing for volunteers to help plant trees around the sides of the entrances of Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive on Saturday, February 25.

The improved entrance between Scotney Drive and Windsor Drive. Photo: Elvis Stooke (62303216)

Trees and shrubs will also be planted at Jubilee Mount, where a bench was place to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

Elvis said: “My message to volunteers is this is a great opportunity to put your mark within the community, meet new people and the parish councillors.

“It will be a day for all the family to get involved and something to be proud of doing.”

The improved entrance between Scotney Drive and Windsor Drive. Photo: Elvis Stooke (62303199)

The work began in mid-January after the parish council was granted a licence under the Asset of Community Value (ACV) by South Kesteven District Council to carry out the works after "considerable delays".

Next, the plan is to work on the Sandringham Drive entrance but this has been set back due to weather conditions.

Elvis said: “There will also be a mass litter-pick throughout the day of planting in both areas.

“So, don't be shy, bring your wellies, bring your tools, bring your smiles and your family."