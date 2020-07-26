Home   News   Article

Volunteers recommence work on restoring derelict lock on Grantham Canal

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:05, 26 July 2020

Work to restore a derelict lock has recommenced on Grantham Canal.

Teams of volunteers from the Grantham Canal Society and the Waterway Recovery Group have been working in partnership with The Canal and River Trust, as part of a project to restore Lock 14 on the canal.

But when work came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, they fell behind schedule.

Read more
EnvironmentGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE