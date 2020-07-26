Volunteers recommence work on restoring derelict lock on Grantham Canal
Published: 14:05, 26 July 2020
Work to restore a derelict lock has recommenced on Grantham Canal.
Teams of volunteers from the Grantham Canal Society and the Waterway Recovery Group have been working in partnership with The Canal and River Trust, as part of a project to restore Lock 14 on the canal.
But when work came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, they fell behind schedule.
