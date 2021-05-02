A mental health service wants to set up a first responder group in Grantham after a similar set-up in Melton Mowbray proved successful.

Unlock Your You responds to pleas for help from people suffering mental health problems.

Grantham volunteer Susan Fish is now hoping to recruit a number of volunteers willing to help by being trained in mental health first aid and being on call to help local people in need.

Unlock Your You is to become a charity this year. (43782085)

Susan said: “It is all voluntary but it could be a good start to a career in mental health and you can gain qualifications. It’s a really good opportunity.”

Volunteers are being sought with all kinds of backgrounds in order to help people who are suffering from mental health problems which could be caused by poor health, money problems, isolation and many other issues.

People will be able to call a local number if they need help. Susan said: “If someone was really struggling, we can have someone there in a matter of minutes and give them the right care and then refer them on to the right agency if necessary.”

Anybody wanting more information or wishing to volunteer for the Grantham group can email Susan at susan.fish75@hotmail.com

fish75@hotmail.com

Team member Colby-Christopher Williams said the Melton group had proven successful and had helped a large number of people.

He said: “There’s already a desire for this service, and that’s been proven in Melton.

“Since November, 50 lives have been saved or supported – helping them get back on their feet and into society.

“We are reaching so many people and saving lives already, but with funding we will be able to do so much more.

“Many people who have come to Unlock Your You through a mental health struggle have built themselves up to actually become mental health responders themselves – and that’s the same for anyone else.

“If you are struggling, we will help you but we will also build you up and provide pathways for the future.

“Even if someone is struggling for food or clothes, our team of responders can go out and get them a bag of shopping or sort out some clothes.

“Or if you need support with money, we have people specialised in that who can help you.

“People can even get in contact with us about having English or maths lessons. We are hoping to cover everything and support towns and cities in every way we can.

“We believe we are unique. We don’t know of any other service like us offering the mental health support and pathways we do.”

Anyone wanting assistance can call the Unlock Your You helpline on 0800 994 9116 where they will then

be signposted on how they

can receive ongoing

support.