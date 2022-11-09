New volunteers are needed to sit on the board of independent panel members who hear and decide school admission appeals countywide.

When a child is refused a place at a school or academy of their choice, they are entitled to appeal the decision through Lincolnshire County Council.

Panel members hear the submissions of both the school and the parents, consider these and make a decision as to whether the refusal should be upheld or overruled.

A chance to help with school admission appeals in Lincolnshire. FM4554055 (55909792)

Some appeals will be heard in person, while others will take place online via Microsoft Teams. This is a volunteer position, but any travel expenses will be reimbursed.

All application forms must be received by January 27 2023. Training will take place in February 2023.

If you would like to request an application form or would like an informal chat regarding this opportunity, please contact Jessica Hart or Ellen Healy at LegalAppeals@lincolnshire.gov.uk.