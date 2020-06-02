This week is Volunteers Week and the focus is being put on those who are giving up their time to help others especially during the coronavirus crisis.

South Kesteven District Council is supporting this year’s Volunteers Week (June 1 to 7) by thanking all those working to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council wants to recognise everyone whose voluntary work has proved so invaluable. Certificates of thanks, signed by SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke, will be sent to more than 50 volunteer groups.