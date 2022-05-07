Volunteers are raising money for a worthy cause by walking nearly 30 miles.

A group of South Kesteven District Council staff members and friends will be taking part in the sponsored walk.

On Saturday, June 11, the team will be walking from Lincoln Cathedral to St Wulframs Church to raise money for The Friends of Sandon and Ambergate.

The friends group is the charity fundraising arm of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, which supports Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School where pupils have mild to severe additional needs.

If you would like to donate, the GoFundMe page can be found here.