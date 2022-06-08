The MP for Grantham has revealed his choice in the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister.

A vote was triggered when party chiefs confirmed that more than 54 MPs had written to formally request that a ballot take place.

Under party rules, 180 MPs would have needed to back the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister for there to be a leadership contest.

Boris Johnson

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, voted in favour of the Prime Minister

Mr Davies said: "The prime minister won the biggest electoral mandate in 40 years, and this should not simply be overturned by MPs without the formal consent of our electors.

"The wonderful thing about living in a democracy is the co-existence of differing views. There are very strong feelings on all sides of this matter.

MP for Grantham, Gareth Davies.

"I have received significant representations from both the Prime Minister’s supporters and detractors amongst my constituents; I respect everyone’s view and am grateful to constituents for sharing them with me.

"I acknowledge that many people have differing views on the Prime Minister’s agenda, particularly regarding Brexit and immigration, but these things are at the heart of the significant mandate his Government was given in 2019.

"Ultimately, a general election remains the most democratic way for the country to make a decision on its governance and I do not believe it would be right for MPs to undermine that clear mandate."

He added that the Prime Minister 'apologised unreservedly for the £50 fine' and he has accepted the apology.

The PM survived the vote of no confidence after 211 MPs backed him to stay as leader in the ballot.

His victory means that he cannot face another vote of no confidence for a year.