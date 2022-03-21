It's time to vote in the Grantham Journal's Cute Kids competition.

Our photographer Andy Nield, from The Photography Company, was wowed by cheeky grins and stellar smiles when photographing your children for our competition.

He captured dozens of images during our photo sessions at Matalan, in Grantham, last month.

Cute KIds - our Baby and Toddler competition is back (55186294)

Now there's 46 children who featuring in the pages of this week's Grantham Journal (published March 18) and each one is hoping to get your vote to win.

To vote, get yourself a copy of the Journal as photocopies will not be accepted. You can see all the pictures and then fill in the voting coupon on page 31 before returning it to us as directed in the newspaper.

The Cute Kids 2022 competition returned this year after a break due to the pandemic.

The first prize winner receives a 20 x 16 canvas prints, while the runner-up will receive a 16 x 12 canvas, and third place a 12 x 10.

The closing date for entries is Friday, April 1.