Ticket holders in South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery can win a summer bonus of £100-worth of B&Q gift vouchers.

LotterySK organiser Gatherwell has organised a national offer of five sets of £100 in vouchers, adding to the attraction of a potential top prize of £25,000 in the district’s weekly draw.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for communities, said: “I hope that groups can use incentives like these valuable B&Q prizes as another good reason to reach out to their supporters and sell more tickets.