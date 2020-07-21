Voucher prize bonus offer for community lottery
Published: 13:15, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 13:17, 21 July 2020
Ticket holders in South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery can win a summer bonus of £100-worth of B&Q gift vouchers.
LotterySK organiser Gatherwell has organised a national offer of five sets of £100 in vouchers, adding to the attraction of a potential top prize of £25,000 in the district’s weekly draw.
Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for communities, said: “I hope that groups can use incentives like these valuable B&Q prizes as another good reason to reach out to their supporters and sell more tickets.
Tracey Davies
