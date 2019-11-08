Vulnerable and elderly Grantham residents face third winter without heating or hot water

An 84-year-old woman fears life wont be worth living if she is forced to face another winter without heating and hot water.

The elderly woman made her heartbreaking confession after tenants living in the council-owned Riverside flats, on Welham Street, Grantham, were told to expect further delays before their heating and hot water is reinstated.

The tenants, who are mostly elderly, retired people, have been without sufficient heating and hot water since a new heating system was installed three years ago by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) which has been plagued with problems ever since.