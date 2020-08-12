'Vulnerable patients are receiving safe care thanks to public and staff support for changes at Grantham Hospital'

Column by Carl Ratcliff, ULHT Divisional Clinical Lead, Clinical Support Services and Green site project team

More than 250 patients have now been able to have their clinically urgent or cancer surgery thanks to the new ‘Covid-free’ green site at Grantham and District Hospital.

This is in addition to more than 50 cancer patients who are able to have their chemotherapy treatment every day at the site.

Carl Ratcliff, Divisional Clinical Lead at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust forClinical Support Services and part of the Green site project team (39794063)

To ensure the safety of cancer and surgical patients, many of whom have a weakened immune system, all planned patients coming onto the Covid-free site are being tested for Covid-19 and only admitted following a negative result.

All of this has only been possible following temporary changes to the urgent care offer at the hospital from an A&E, open 8am-6.30pm, to a 24/7 walk-in urgent treatment centre (UTC), and transferring unplanned admissions to other hospitals.

More people are using the UTC, with 1,822 patients having accessed it in the first 30 days.

Outpatient and diagnostic services that had previously been run from Grantham Hospital are also being re-provided in the town, keeping services local for the population. We have opened a new clinic in Gonerby Road, Grantham, which offers nine different clinic areas and will deliver services 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

The new site will be able to support outpatient clinics, therapies and diagnostic services. Further services include: ultrasound, radiology and x-rays, cardiac physiology, audiology for adults and children, respiratory physiology, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, gastrological clinics and diabetic eye services.

We have also introduced enhanced maternity services at the existing Grantham Health Centre, including antenatal clinics as well as being the base for the team of community nurses who are running paediatric health services.

We continue to manage a global pandemic situation, but are working with the local community to find ways to offer a wider range of services to our patients where we can safely do so.

These temporary changes are part of the trust’s response to the level 4 national emergency.

We would like to thank everyone, including our staff, patients and local residents, for their co-operation during these unprecedented times.

Read more GranthamHealthOpinion