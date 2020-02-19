Vulnerable woman goes missing from Grantham

A 'vulnerable' 41-year-old woman has gone missing from Grantham.

Dee Hawkins, of Barrowby, was last seen in Grantham at 12pm yesterday (Tuesday) on a bus to Bottesford.

She is then known to have got into a taxi at 3.40pm and was dropped off at Asda Petrol Station in Newark.

Dee Hawkins. (29597046)

Dee, who is 4ft 11, was wearing either a yellow coat or a cream fur jacket with a butterfly backpack and was carrying some shopping bags.

Anyone who sees Dee or has any information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police/

Read more Grantham