A vulnerable woman’s complaint about how she was treated by children’s services went ignored by Lincolnshire County Council, an investigation has found.

The 21-year-old claimed she was let down as a child and ended up being admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

She said that she was never referred to an adult mental health team, and that lack of support meant she was placed with her abusive father.

She also says she didn’t attend school and had no education.

The woman – who is referred to as Miss B – complained to Lincolnshire County Council about her treatment.

They never looked into it, saying they didn’t investigate complaints more than a year after the events.

However the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman found that this was wrong, and has awarded Miss B £150 compensation for her “frustration and distress”.

It told the council that her circumstances were exceptional, given she was a vulnerable care leaver.

The Ombudsman also argued that it may not be difficult to find out what had happened from records and speaking to ex-staff members.

The council has now apologised for Miss B’s upset, and promised to look into the complaint properly within the next month.

The watchdog’s report concluded: “I accept there may be limitations in how much detail can be established, but without at least starting the process and exploring the issues raised I do not consider the council has provided sufficient evidence to justify its decision.”

Tara Jones, interim assistant director for children’s safeguarding, said: “We are sorry for any upset caused by the manner in which this complaint was dealt with, and we will take the action requested by the ombudsman.

"We have one of the highest rated children’s services teams in the country, and it’s disappointing that we have not met our own high standards on this occasion.”