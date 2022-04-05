The Good Friday Walk of Witness is set to take place and everyone is welcome to join in.

Following a two year absence due to Covid restrictions, Churches Together Grantham have announced that the Walk of Witness will be returning on Friday, April 15.

Proceedings will begin with a welcome at 10.30am at the Market Cross.

Those joining the walk will then proceed to St Peter's Hill Green, led by the cross.

Marshals will make sure that everyone remains on the footpath and uses the necessary road crossings.

A service will then take place on the green.