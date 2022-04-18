Home   News   Article

Good Friday Walk of Witness returns to Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 18 April 2022
 | Updated: 10:26, 18 April 2022

An event marking Good Friday returned to the town after two years away.

The Good Friday Walk of Witness, organised by Churches Together Grantham, was well attended on April 15.

Following a two year absence due to Covid restrictions, the walk returned, with proceedings starting at the Market Cross in the morning.

Alan Greenslade carrying the cross. (56123126)
The walk then set out to St Peter's Hill green, led by Alan Greenslade, who carried the large wooden cross.

A service then took place on the green.

Neil Maynard addresses the crowd. (56123103)
Music was performed. (56123135)
Emma Jacklin. (56123138)
Alan Greenslade. (56123141)
Music was performed. (56123145)
The crowd gathered to mark Good Friday. (56123112)
Neil Maynard addresses the crowd. (56123106)
Emma Jacklin. (56123148)
Neil Maynard addresses the crowd. (56123115)
The crowd gathered to mark Good Friday. (56123118)
Hymns were sung. (56123129)
The Walk of Witness took place on Good Friday after a two year absence. (56123132)
