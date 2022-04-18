More news, no ads

An event marking Good Friday returned to the town after two years away.

The Good Friday Walk of Witness, organised by Churches Together Grantham, was well attended on April 15.

Following a two year absence due to Covid restrictions, the walk returned, with proceedings starting at the Market Cross in the morning.

Alan Greenslade carrying the cross. (56123126)

The walk then set out to St Peter's Hill green, led by Alan Greenslade, who carried the large wooden cross.

A service then took place on the green.

