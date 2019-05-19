Walkers help to raise more than £1,700 for male cancer charity

A five-mile walk around the Vale of Belvoir has raised more than £1,700 for charity.

Belvoir Wassailers, a popular male voice choir, hosted the walk on Saturday to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Research UK after some of its members were diagnosed with the condition in recent years.

Eighty walkers took part in the trek including members of Belvoir Wassailers and their family and friends, Grantham Lions, Grantham U3A walking group, members from Grantham Baptist Church and residents from Grantham, Denton, Woolsthorpe, Bottesford, Great Gonerby and even as far afield as Melton.

Nearly 100 walkers took part in the charity hike on Saturday. (10193321)

Paul Gibbins, who joined the choir in 2005, organised the walk after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

He said: “We had a really great turnout. It was heart-warming to see how much the community locked in to it.”

The walkers gathered at the Dirty Duck pub, in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, and followed Grantham Canal down to the nearby Chequers pub via Viking and Jubilee Ways and back to the Dirty Duck.

After arriving back, the tired walkers tucked into a buffet lunch while being entertained by Grantham rock ’n’ roll legend Trevor Lesson.

The Grantham Canal Society also opened up the locks for the walkers to see the progress being made.

A retiring collection raised £815 as well as £100 which had been donated by the Dirty Duck’s landlords.

An additional £156 was raised from a street collection at Denton Street Market last Monday.

Paul added: “We have raised £1,730 so far and sponsorship money is still coming in.”

Paul organised the walk to highlight the importance for men to get tested for the cancer.

He said: “I didn’t have any symptoms at all so I was shocked when I told I had it after asking for a blood test.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Most men don’t have any signs or symptoms. Paul is pleased that they were able to raise awareness.

He added: “Thank you to everyone involved. If you would like to make a donation, contact the charity on 0800 082 1616 with our reference, 121-98-34 or call me on 01476 870 780. You can also see photos from the walk on the Belvoir Wassailers website.”