A popular walking festival will live on in a new brochure that has been launched by Heritage Lincolnshire.

The South Lincolnshire Walking Festival brochure features four popular heritage walks from the annual month long festival, which ran from 2015 until 2019.

The selected walks cover Boston, South Holland, North and South Kesteven, and offer something for everyone in terms of accessibility, difficulty and distance.

South Lincolnshire Walking Festival launch at Grantham House (53683298)

These routes vary from the charming countryside to the bustling towns, offering walkers the opportunity to experience beautiful views and learn something new about Lincolnshire's history along the way.

All of the walks are self-guided, and can be enjoyed by walkers at their own pace.

One of the routes passes through Belton and the Witham Valley, offering walkers a 12.5km route through South Kesteven.

Credit: SM Hendry Photography, Chapel Lane, North Rauceby (53683295)

Natalie Lunt, project officer at Heritage Lincolnshire, said: "We are proud to have produced this brochure on behalf of the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival Steering Group.

"We would like to thank all the funders and volunteers who made the festival possible and contributed to this brochure so that its legacy can live on."

A free copy of the brochure can be found at https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/case-studies/walking-festivals