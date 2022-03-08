A fitness walk to raise money for the people of Ukraine will be held at a Grantham gym.

Anytime Fitness Grantham will be raising money for the British Red Cross Society in support of Ukraine with a challenge on Wednesday.

Viktoria Jupe, of Anytime Fitness, has organised a JustGiving for the event, and will be taking on the eight hours of walking with the help of colleagues Cains and Ehren.

Anytime Fitness Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (55318894)

Viktoria said: "The team at Anytime Fitness Grantham want to walk for eight hours on Wednesday and raise money for Ukraine and raise funds for the British Red Cross.

"The British Red Cross plays a vital role in emergency response, and the ongoing, ever-changing situation concerning Ukraine and we want to help support this."

To find out more or donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anytimefitnessgrantham

Elsewhere, collections have been well supported by the people of Grantham, and a fundraising concert in Bottesford is set to go ahead later this month.