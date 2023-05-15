A walk through wild flowers in a 27-acre meadow will raise money for a village church.

Neil McCorquodale is opening up the meadow to the public at his Grange Farm to raise money for Stoke Rochford Church.

Sown in 2015, the meadow is now fully established and is being opened for two days in June following last year’s succesful event.

Wild flowers at Grange Farm meadow.

The meadow will be open on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, from 2pm to 5pm.

There are 22 different species of wild flowers growing in the meadow. Paths have been cut through the field with several alternative routes, the longest of which is 1.5 miles.

The routes are not suitable for wheelchairs, but mobility scooters can use them with care in dry conditions.

Visitors will be able to see a number of different species of butterflies, bees, moths and other insects. A guide will be available to the different species of flowers and butterflies with them on the walk.

The meadow is also a quiet haven for many songbirds, especially skylarks, yellowhammers, flycatchers and goldfinches.

Entry is £10 per head with under-15s getting free entry.

A cup of tea and a cake are included in the ticket price. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a lead.

Brief introductory talks will be given to groups during the afternoon.

The meadow can be found at Grange Farm, Stoke Rochford NG33 5BD, located off the B6403 north of Cols

For further inquiries and details email wildsidewalks22@gmail.com