Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Manthorpe, near Grantham.

Several police cars and an ambulance are at the scene in High Road, near to St John the Evangelist Church.

One witness stated that police had taped off the walkway on High Road through to Buttercup Meadows.

Police and ambulance on Manthorpe Road. Image credit: Gavin Warrington (48972816)

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for comment.

More information as we have it.