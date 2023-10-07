Easton Walled Gardens has announced it will be extending its opening hours over the festive periods.

The gardens will remain open until December 22, 2023 and visitors are able to explore the winter garden with half-price admission over November and December.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll amidst the beauty of the gardens, providing a perfect backdrop for a relaxed Christmas shopping experience.

Easton Walled Gardens

For members of the Friends of Easton Walled Gardens, it means they can also continue their membership privileges over the extended opening hours.

For more information on tickets, go to https://www.visiteaston.co.uk/shop/category/tickets-and-experiences or email pr@eastonwalledgardens.co.uk.

Tickets cost £4.50 for adults, £2.50 for children aged four to 16 years old and children under four years old get in for free.

Free parking is available.

The gardens will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

They will close on December 22 and reopen for the snowdrop season on February 14, 2024.