BBC presenter Jules Hudson will be signing his new book at Easton Walls Gardens.

Jules, of Countryfile and Escape to the Country fame, will be making a special appearance at Easton Walled Gardens on Thursday, November 3, between 1pm and 3pm, where he will be signing copies of his new book ‘Walled Gardens’.

Admission is free for this event.

In his book, Jules looks at walled gardens throughout England and Wales and explores their history, innovative design and cultural heritage.

For further details on the gardens at Easton, visit www.visiteaston.co.uk

In addition to its tranquil gardens there is also a tea room and courtyard with a shop.