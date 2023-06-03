The sweet pea season will be in full bloom later this month.

From June 21, sweet pea season begins and Easton Walled Gardens expects them to be in full flower for about a month.

With the sweet pea’s in full flower, the gardens will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm for visitors to see.

Easton Walled Gardens is open to the public for sweet pea season. Photo: Fred Cholmeley

In late June and throughout July, visitors can treat their senses to the visual delights of perfect sweet pea blooms in stripes, bicolours, picotee, light pastels and deep velvet tones.

The dazzling colour and fragrance comes from over 40 sweet pea varieties grown at the gardens.

From highly scented sweet peas, heritage and antique sweet peas to modern varieties and some new trial varieties, visitors are in for a treat of various scents.

Ursula Cholmeley, garden owner, spoke about some of the sweet peas growing at Easton Walled Gardens.

She said: “A favourite is Purple Pimpernel. It is very tall and vigorous and always the first to flower.

“Mollie Rilstone's pink and cream flowers with green buds is the perfect combination for a country house look. White is always good in a bouquet, you could grow border beauty or clotted cream.”

“Throughout the garden, roses will also be in flower and the meadows provide an exuberant display attracting a variety of insects, mammals and birds amongst the grasses and wildflowers.

Visitors can wander through borders dancing with butterflies and they will also get the chance to walk through meadows in bloom.

To find out more about the gardens, visit www.visiteaston.co.uk

Entrance costs £9 for adults: £9.00, £4.50 for children aged four to 16 years old and under four’s go free.

There is free parking and only assistance dogs are allowed in.