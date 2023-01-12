The snowdrop season is upon us as Easton Walled Gardens will soon be opening for it.

On February 15, Easton Walled Gardens will be opening for the snowdrops, alongside its courtyard shop and coffee rooms from Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

A spokesperson from Easton Walled Gardens said: "Is there anything more charming than a leisurely walk through a garden surrounded by snowdrops?

The snowdrop season will begin on February 15. Photo: Easton Walled Gardens (61819297)

"They evoke a sense of cheer, flowering when little else does, marking the end of winter and the beginning of longer days and, we hope, kinder weather."

The walled gardens is well known within Lincolnshire.

Visit www.visiteaston.co.uk/ for more information.

The snowdrops flowers over several weeks and Easton Walled Gardens continues to showcase them in its annual display.