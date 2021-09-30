Police in Lincolnshire are helping colleagues from Yorkshire to track down a wanted man with links to the area.

Marcus Golding is wanted by North Yorkshire Police for failing to attend court.

The 27-year-old is known to have links to Grantham and Lincoln.

In a tweet North Yorkshire Police asked for helping in finding the man.

Can you help us locate 27 yr old wanted man, Marcus Golding?



He's wanted for failing to attend court & has links to; Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton... pic.twitter.com/zUwsF6N4rr — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) September 30, 2021

The appeal was re-shared by Lincolnshire Police on social media. They asked "Can you assist our colleagues in finding this wanted man?"

Golding also has links to Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Macclesfield, Peterborough, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.

Anyone with information that could help to locate him should call the police non emergency number 101, quoting reference: 12210188034.