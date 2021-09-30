Home   News   Article

Wanted man Marcus Golding has links to Grantham and is being sought by North Yorkshire Police

By Nicola Irwin
Published: 12:17, 30 September 2021
 | Updated: 12:42, 30 September 2021

Police in Lincolnshire are helping colleagues from Yorkshire to track down a wanted man with links to the area.

Marcus Golding is wanted by North Yorkshire Police for failing to attend court.

The 27-year-old is known to have links to Grantham and Lincoln.

Marcus Golding is wanted by police in North Yorkshire and has links to Grantham (51769241)
In a tweet North Yorkshire Police asked for helping in finding the man.

The appeal was re-shared by Lincolnshire Police on social media. They asked "Can you assist our colleagues in finding this wanted man?"

Golding also has links to Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Macclesfield, Peterborough, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.

Anyone with information that could help to locate him should call the police non emergency number 101, quoting reference: 12210188034.

