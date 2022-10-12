Lee Gray, who was wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching of his licence, has been returned to prison following an arrest.

Gray, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (October 11) afternoon in Grantham following proactive searches by officers in the town.

He has now been returned to prison where he was serving a sentence for burglary for offences on Christmas Day 2019.

Lee Gray (59507658)

He had caused significant damage to a stained glass window and stole a safe and donation boxes from St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham.

Gray previously breached his licence conditions in June 2022, but was later found by police.

He was originally sentenced to two years at Lincoln Crown Court on March 24, 2021.