Several war memorial benches in Grantham have been vandalised.

The benches, located at St Peter's Hill, have been vandalised with pink writing.

Izzy Massarella said: "It's a big shame about the graffiti on these beautiful benches."

The vandalised benches in St Peter's Hill. Credit: Izzy Massarella (59062046)

The benches have been there since 2019 to honour the emergency services, members of the RAF, the Royal Navy and soldiers from World War One.

A spokesperson from South Kesteven District Council said: "Our street cleaning team has been made aware of the graffiti and has since removed it.

"Although this area is covered by CCTV, anyone with information about this incident should contact Lincolnshire Police on their non-emergency line, 101.

The vandalised benches in St Peter's Hill. (59062091)

The vandalised benches in St Peter's Hill. (59062127)

"Other acts of graffiti and vandalism can be reported to us online.”