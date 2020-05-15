Home   News   Article

War veteran, 98, back in Grantham home after beating coronavirus

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:11, 15 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:13, 15 May 2020

A 98-year-old war veteran from Grantham is back home after beating the coronavirus.

Bert Craft, of Canterbury Close, returned to his home last week after several weeks in hospital fighting Covid-19 – which has taken the lives of thousands of elderly people across the globe.

With carers visiting him three times a day, Bert is slowly on the mend.

