War veteran, 98, back in Grantham home after beating coronavirus
Published: 10:11, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 10:13, 15 May 2020
A 98-year-old war veteran from Grantham is back home after beating the coronavirus.
Bert Craft, of Canterbury Close, returned to his home last week after several weeks in hospital fighting Covid-19 – which has taken the lives of thousands of elderly people across the globe.
With carers visiting him three times a day, Bert is slowly on the mend.
