One of Grantham’s last remaining Second World War veterans has died at the age of 100.

Walter Alfred Charles Partridge, of George Street, Grantham, passed away peacefully at Boston Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday, April 25.

The father-of-two was one of the last few British veterans of his generation to receive the prestigious Légion d’honneur, in 2018, after his heroic exploits on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944.

Walter Partridge. (46836471)

Before joining the army, Walter grew up in Irnham, near Corby Glen, with his parents and brother and sister.

After leaving school at 15, he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a gamekeeper on the Irnham Estate with Sir Walter Benton-Jones until he was called up for National Service in July, 1940, aged 20, joining the 7th Battalion Lincolnshire Regiment.

After training near Tollerton, Nottingham, Walter moved to Sutton-on-Sea, Mablethorpe, training on infantry guns and was part of the east coast invasion defences. He took part in combined operations training with the Royal Navy convoy operation training in Scotland with the Royal Auxillary.

Speaking to the Journal in 2018, and recalling his arrival in Normandy in June 1944, he said: “I remember the journey across the channel well. I was the sergeant in charge of the detachment but got really bad seasick. My second in command also became seasick. I thought that was as bad as it could get until we approached the shore at Juno Beach.

“I saw lots of dead bodies everywhere and feared that I wouldn’t see my next birthday.”

After the war Walter left the army and arrived home in 1947 where he returned to his job as a gamekeeper but would often return to Normandy in June to pay his respects to the comrades who never returned home.

Since his army days Walter who was described by many as being ‘bright as a button’ and ‘razor sharp’ became a father of a daughter, Gisele, who predeceased him and later to a son, Patrick who teaches English in Japan. Patrick is unable to attend his father’s funeral owing to the Covid regulations in place in Japan which would prevent him from returning.

Walter was a keen gardener and enjoyed many years on his allotment and was very proud of appearing on Gardeners World, being interviewed by TV celebrity gardener Joe Swift. He also spent time as a beekeeper and owned 14 beehives.

Walter’s funeral is being organised by Robert Holland Funeral Directors at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, May 20.

Family flowers only and donations to The Royal British Legion and the Salvation Army welcome.