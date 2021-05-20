Flowering cherry trees have been planted in Wyndham Park in memory of two World War Two veterans who lived most of their lives in Grantham.

Family members gathered for the planting of the trees in memory of Norah English and Frank Northing. The trees were paid for by a ward member grant from Councillor Jacky Smith and the planting reorganised after the original ceremony had to be delayed for a year because of Covid.

Coun Smith said: “I am very proud to support this, especially as it coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Royal British Legion. I am sure that all the people who served in both world wars were very grateful for the support the Legion has given and still gives.

Coun Jacky Smith with Norah English's nephew and godson David English and friends Sue Harkins, Janet Handley and Ann Fowler. (47355164)

“It’s difficult to think what it was like for people like Frank and Norah in those days and what they went through, and I hope that these trees will help keep what they did alive and send a message to all who see them.”

Norah was born in Grantham in 1921 and her many roles included nursing, working in the WRVS Army Canteen and for the Red Cross, as well as acting as an Air Raid Warning Volunteer.

Norah joined the Woman’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in 1941 and worked as a driver for Mechanical Transport. During her postings at RAF Spitalgate and RAF Harlaxton she was attached to the sick quarters, delivered medical supplies and became the oldest surviving member of the WAAF to have served at Spitalgate.

Coun Jacky Smith with Frank Northing's sons Michael and David and daughter Linda Michniew at the tree planting in Wyndham Park. (47355162)

Frank was a D-Day veteran and decorated war hero who was born in 1925, the son of a shepherd. Aged just 18, Private Northing landed at dawn on June 6, 1944, on Gold Beach with the 6th and 7th Battalions of the Green Howards as part of the first wave of the Allied D-Day assault.

Despite a gunshot wound, Frank and his colleagues had by nightfall fought their way seven miles inland, further than any other British or American unit.

His personal highlight came in 2016, when he received France’s highest distinction, the Légion d’Honneur, established in 1802 by Napoléon Bonaparte and awarded in recognition of Frank’s role in the liberation of France from German occupation. He also received the 1939–1949 Star, Defence Medal and War Medal 1939–45.

Commemorative plaques have been placed by both trees.