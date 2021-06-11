People are being warned by police not to share photos of their vaccine cards online.

Police are finding that fraudsters are using information from people's cards to create forgeries.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "After the year we have had with the pandemic, you have finally received your vaccine and it’s only right that you want to celebrate and share the good news with everyone.

Do not share vaccination card details online

"But you should be very careful when it comes to sharing that news online – particularly sharing your vaccine card.

"You might not realise, but your vaccine card contains sensitive information and by sharing that online, you’re unknowingly putting yourself at risk of identity fraud.

"Your name, the brand you had, the date of your jab and the batch number contained on your vaccine card are all pieces of information that fraudsters can use to their advantage.

"Through a quick social media search, they can obtain that information to forge vaccine cards and sell them on for their own benefit."

The spokesman added that they would like people to share the warning with friends and family to prevent more people falling victim to identity theft.