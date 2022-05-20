A cyclist says he is lucky not to have been blinded when he was injured after being struck by a thorned branch.

On Thursday (May 12), whilst riding along the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton, Peter Croft struck an unseen thorned briar extending most of the width of the cycle path. It struck him in the mouth and chin.

Mr Croft said: “It felt like I had been hit by a cricket bat, and caused extensive bleeding. I am a seasoned mountain biker. I travel that path at least three times a week, and am aware of the hazards, but this still caught me out.

Peter Croft with a bloody chin after being struck in the face by the thorned briar. (56792511)

“I always wear eye protection and a helmet, fitted with a GoPro. I have my saddle set high, which is why it hit me in the mouth. A shorter person (under 5ft 6in say), a child or woman, would have taken in across the eyes, and would have been blinded for sure.”

Mr Croft added: “Thorned briars are common this time of year due to their rapid growth out of otherwise trimmed hedges. The council make a point of trimming hedges only in winter, and do not follow up in spring when growth spurts are common.”

Mr Croft said that it was evident the verges had been recently cut and questioned why workers had not checked the hedge.

The overhanging thorny briar which struck Peter Croft. (56764569)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “The hedge at this location isn’t ours, it’s the responsibility of the adjacent landowner. However, it’s still our responsibility to carry out enforcement if vegetation is overgrowing the footway/road/cycleway.

“Unfortunately, it’s illegal to disturb nesting birds during the season which is why landowners are encouraged not to flail hedges when there might be birds nesting. This explains why it doesn’t really take place at that time of year – our enforcement letters even warn them not to do it. We have to check trees for nests as well in the spring and summer but hedges are the worst risk.”

The council has since trimmed the hedge to remove the danger to cyclists and people using the path.

Blood on Peter Croft's legs after he was struck by the branch. (56763242)